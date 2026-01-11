Canisius takes on Iona following Ndjonga’s 26-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-8, 3-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (11-6, 3-3 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-8, 3-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (11-6, 3-3 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -11.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits Iona after Bryan Ndjonga scored 26 points in Canisius’ 70-64 win over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Gaels have gone 6-1 at home. Iona is fifth in the MAAC with 14.0 assists per game led by CJ Anthony averaging 5.7.

The Golden Griffins are 3-2 in MAAC play. Canisius is seventh in the MAAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ndjonga averaging 4.3.

Iona scores 75.8 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 71.0 Canisius allows. Canisius averages 63.6 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 76.1 Iona gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamin Sabally is averaging 11.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and two steals for the Gaels. Anthony is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Michael Evbagharu is averaging 8.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Kahlil Singleton is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.