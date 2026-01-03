Canisius hosts Sacred Heart after Singleton’s 37-point outing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-10, 1-3 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (6-8, 1-2 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-10, 1-3 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (6-8, 1-2 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts Sacred Heart after Kahlil Singleton scored 37 points in Canisius’ 85-81 victory against the Fairfield Stags.

The Golden Griffins are 5-1 on their home court. Canisius has a 2-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pioneers are 1-3 in MAAC play. Sacred Heart is eighth in the MAAC with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Dashon Gittens averaging 5.5.

Canisius scores 61.9 points per game, 15.0 fewer points than the 76.9 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Canisius gives up.

The Golden Griffins and Pioneers square off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Singleton is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Bryan Ndjonga is averaging 9.9 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gittens is averaging 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Pioneers. Nyle Ralph-Beyer is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

