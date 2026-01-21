Canisius hosts Dudley and Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-10, 6-3 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (3-14, 1-7 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-10, 6-3 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (3-14, 1-7 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart faces Canisius after Nalyce Dudley scored 21 points in Sacred Heart’s 56-54 victory over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Golden Griffins have gone 2-6 in home games. Canisius gives up 70.7 points and has been outscored by 15.7 points per game.

The Pioneers are 6-3 in MAAC play. Sacred Heart averages 17.8 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Canisius’ average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Canisius has given up to its opponents (43.6%).

The Golden Griffins and Pioneers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corniya Clay averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Shariah Gailes is shooting 60.3% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Amelia Wood is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 14.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals. Dudley is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 56.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 61.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

