Canisius faces Niagara on 7-game road slide

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-13, 0-6 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (0-15, 0-6 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-13, 0-6 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (0-15, 0-6 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius will look to end its seven-game road skid when the Golden Griffins take on Niagara.

The Purple Eagles have gone 0-6 in home games. Niagara averages 24.7 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Golden Griffins are 0-6 in conference games. Canisius has a 0-6 record against opponents above .500.

Niagara scores 51.7 points per game, 21.0 fewer points than the 72.7 Canisius gives up. Canisius averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Niagara allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyasia Freeman is averaging 4.3 points for the Purple Eagles. Talia Dial is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Corniya Clay is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging six points. Shariah Gailes is shooting 55.2% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 52.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 30.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 55.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.