Canisius faces Marist, looks to halt 3-game skid

Canisius Golden Griffins (3-16, 1-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-14, 4-7 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius looks to break its three-game losing streak with a victory over Marist.

The Red Foxes are 5-5 in home games. Marist is eighth in the MAAC scoring 59.0 points while shooting 36.5% from the field.

The Golden Griffins are 1-9 in MAAC play. Canisius ranks seventh in the MAAC shooting 28.6% from 3-point range.

Marist averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Canisius allows. Canisius averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Marist allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexie Tarul is averaging 12.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Danielle Williamsen is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shariah Gailes is scoring 13.7 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Golden Griffins. Yasmine Djibril is averaging 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 59.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 52.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

