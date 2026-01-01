Candelino and Lipscomb host Jacksonville

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-8) at Lipscomb Bisons (7-6) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -12.5; over/under is…

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-8) at Lipscomb Bisons (7-6)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -12.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on Jacksonville after Ross Candelino scored 20 points in Lipscomb’s 89-62 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Bisons have gone 5-0 at home. Lipscomb ranks fourth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 75.7 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Dolphins have gone 1-7 away from home. Jacksonville ranks third in the ASUN with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Caporaso averaging 1.9.

Lipscomb averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Asman is averaging 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bisons. Mateo Esmeraldo is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Jones is scoring 10.3 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Dolphins. Chris Arias is averaging 9.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 36.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 86.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.