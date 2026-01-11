Camper’s 31 lead Nevada over Wyoming 92-83

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Corey Camper Jr.’s 31 points led Nevada over Wyoming 92-83 on Saturday night. Camper added seven…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Corey Camper Jr.’s 31 points led Nevada over Wyoming 92-83 on Saturday night.

Camper added seven rebounds for the Wolf Pack (12-4, 4-1 Mountain West Conference). Elijah Price scored 20 points while going 7 of 8 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and added 13 rebounds and three blocks. Amire Robinson shot 3 for 4, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Cowboys (11-5, 2-3) were led in scoring by Nasir Meyer, who finished with 27 points. Leland Walker added 14 points, four assists and two steals for Wyoming. Uriyah Rojas had 11 points.

Nevada turned a five-point second-half advantage into a 12-point lead with a 7-0 run to make it 84-72 with 4:02 remaining in the half. Price scored 14 second-half points in the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

