Camper’s 19 lead Nevada over San Jose State 87-54

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Corey Camper Jr.’s 19 points helped Nevada defeat San Jose State 87-54 on Tuesday night.

Camper went 7 of 12 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Wolf Pack (14-5, 6-2 Mountain West Conference). Kaleb Lowery added 12 points while shooting 4 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Peyton White shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to also score 12 points.

Melvin Bell Jr. led the Spartans (6-13, 1-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Jermaine Washington added 14 points for San Jose State. Adrian Myers finished with eight points.

Nevada took the lead for good just over a minute into the game and the score was 39-26 at halftime, with Camper racking up 13 points. Nevada pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend an 18-point lead to 26 points. The Wolf Pack outscored San Jose State by 20 points in the final half, as Tayshawn Comer led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

