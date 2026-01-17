Camper puts up 23 and 9 rebounds, Nevada downs Air Force 81-66, the Falcons 11th loss in a row

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Corey Camper Jr. had 23 points and nine rebounds in Nevada’s 81-66 win over…

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Corey Camper Jr. had 23 points and nine rebounds in Nevada’s 81-66 win over Air Force on Saturday, the Falcons’ 11th consecutive loss.

Tayshawn Comer went 5 of 7 from the field to add 14 points for the Wolf Pack (13-5, 5-2 Mountain West Conference). Elijah Price shot 3 of 6 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Falcons (3-15, 0-7) were led in scoring by Lucas Hobin, who finished with 22 points. Air Force also got 13 points from Ethan Greenberg. Wesley Celichowski had 11 points and two steals.

Air Force has the second-longest active losing streak in Division I. Mississippi Valley State has lost 16 in a row.

Nevada took the lead about 9 1/2 minutes into the game and did not trail again. Camper led the the Wolf Pack with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 40-29 at the break. Nevada outscored Air Force in the second half by four points, with Camper scoring a team-high 13 points after the break.

