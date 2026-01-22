Campbell visits Mcelrath and Hampton

Campbell Fighting Camels (11-8, 4-2 CAA) at Hampton Lady Pirates (8-9, 2-3 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Campbell Fighting Camels (11-8, 4-2 CAA) at Hampton Lady Pirates (8-9, 2-3 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton takes on Campbell after Kiarra Mcelrath scored 20 points in Hampton’s 70-57 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Lady Pirates are 3-2 in home games. Hampton ranks sixth in the CAA with 13.1 assists per game led by Aaryn Battle averaging 4.2.

The Fighting Camels have gone 4-2 against CAA opponents. Campbell ranks third in the CAA with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Ciara Alexander averaging 6.7.

Hampton averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Campbell gives up. Campbell averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Hampton allows.

The Lady Pirates and Fighting Camels meet Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Lezama is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Lady Pirates. Mcelrath is averaging 15.0 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the last 10 games.

Olivia Tucker averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc. Jasmine Nivar is averaging 14 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Pirates: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 7-3, averaging 61.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.