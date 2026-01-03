Campbell visits Drexel after Baker’s 33-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (7-7, 0-1 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (7-4) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts Campbell…

Campbell Fighting Camels (7-7, 0-1 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (7-4)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts Campbell after Amaris Baker scored 33 points in Drexel’s 69-59 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Dragons are 4-1 on their home court. Drexel is 3-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Fighting Camels have gone 0-1 against CAA opponents. Campbell is fourth in the CAA scoring 66.2 points per game and is shooting 39.9%.

Drexel averages 65.7 points, 7.7 more per game than the 58.0 Campbell gives up. Campbell has shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

The Dragons and Fighting Camels face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker is shooting 41.0% and averaging 21.1 points for the Dragons. Laine McGurk is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Felton is scoring 11.9 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Fighting Camels. Jasmine Nivar is averaging 11.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

