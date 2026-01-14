Campbell scores 30 as Troy takes down Southern Miss 91-65

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Cobi Campbell put up 30 points as Troy beat Southern Miss 91-65 on Wednesday. Campbell went…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Cobi Campbell put up 30 points as Troy beat Southern Miss 91-65 on Wednesday.

Campbell went 11 of 16 from the field (6 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Trojans (12-6, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference). Victor Valdes scored 19 points, shooting 6 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Thomas Dowd shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Israel Hart finished with 12 points for the Golden Eagles (11-8, 5-2). Tylik Weeks and Dylan Brumfield each finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

