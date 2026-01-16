Campbell leads Troy against Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-6, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (12-6, 5-1 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m.…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-6, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (12-6, 5-1 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy takes on Arkansas State after Cobi Campbell scored 30 points in Troy’s 91-65 victory against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Trojans have gone 6-1 at home. Troy has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Red Wolves are 4-2 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

Troy scores 86.2 points, 7.5 more per game than the 78.7 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State scores 7.2 more points per game (83.5) than Troy gives up (76.3).

The Trojans and Red Wolves square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Valdes is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Trojans. Campbell is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyle Hayman is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Jaxon Ellingsworth is averaging 12.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 86.8 points, 38.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.