Campbell leads Northern Iowa against Southern Illinois after 27-point outing

Northern Iowa Panthers (13-8, 5-5 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (8-12, 2-7 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (13-8, 5-5 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (8-12, 2-7 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on Southern Illinois after Trey Campbell scored 27 points in Northern Iowa’s 81-76 victory against the Murray State Racers.

The Salukis are 5-3 on their home court. Southern Illinois scores 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Panthers are 5-5 against conference opponents. Northern Iowa is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Illinois’ average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Southern Illinois allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quel’Ron House is averaging 13.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Salukis. Damien Mayo Jr. is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Campbell is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Max Weisbrod is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.