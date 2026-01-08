Campbell hosts Corbett and Elon

Elon Phoenix (6-8, 1-1 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (8-7, 1-1 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Elon Phoenix (6-8, 1-1 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (8-7, 1-1 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon faces Campbell after LaNae’ Corbett scored 28 points in Elon’s 84-75 win over the Hampton Lady Pirates.

The Fighting Camels have gone 5-0 in home games. Campbell has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Phoenix are 1-1 in conference matchups. Elon ranks eighth in the CAA giving up 62.4 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Campbell scores 65.9 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 62.4 Elon allows. Elon averages 7.4 more points per game (64.9) than Campbell gives up (57.5).

The Fighting Camels and Phoenix face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Nivar is shooting 41.4% and averaging 11.5 points for the Fighting Camels. Jasmine Felton is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Maraja Pass is averaging 3.3 points for the Phoenix. Corbett is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.