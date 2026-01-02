Campbell hosts Abreu and Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (5-8, 1-1 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-8, 1-1 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Northeastern Huskies (5-8, 1-1 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-8, 1-1 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces Campbell after Xavier Abreu scored 22 points in Northeastern’s 85-74 win against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Fighting Camels have gone 5-0 in home games. Campbell is eighth in the CAA with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Fields Jr. averaging 5.3.

The Huskies are 1-1 in CAA play. Northeastern allows 77.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Campbell is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 48.6% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern averages 75.8 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 78.8 Campbell allows to opponents.

The Fighting Camels and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Gregory is averaging 6.7 points for the Fighting Camels. DJ Smith is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

William Kermoury is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 9.5 points. Abreu is shooting 47.9% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 76.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.