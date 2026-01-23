Campbell faces Monmouth following Smith’s 31-point showing

Monmouth Hawks (9-11, 3-4 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (9-11, 3-4 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Monmouth Hawks (9-11, 3-4 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (9-11, 3-4 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts Monmouth after DJ Smith scored 31 points in Campbell’s 87-83 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Fighting Camels have gone 7-0 in home games. Campbell averages 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Hawks are 3-4 in CAA play. Monmouth ranks eighth in the CAA with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jason Rivera-Torres averaging 2.6.

Campbell’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Monmouth allows. Monmouth’s 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Campbell has given up to its opponents (48.6%).

The Fighting Camels and Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 20.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Fighting Camels. Jeremiah Johnson is averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

Rivera-Torres is averaging 15.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Hawks. Justin Ray is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 78.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.