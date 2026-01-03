Campbell and the Northern Iowa Panthers take on conference foe Evansville

Northern Iowa Panthers (11-3, 3-0 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-11, 0-4 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (11-3, 3-0 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-11, 0-4 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trey Campbell and Northern Iowa take on Connor Turnbull and Evansville in MVC play Sunday.

The Purple Aces are 3-4 on their home court. Evansville allows 73.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Panthers are 3-0 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa ranks fifth in the MVC shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

Evansville averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa averages 70.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 73.1 Evansville allows to opponents.

The Purple Aces and Panthers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turnbull is averaging 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Purple Aces. AJ Casey is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Leon Bond III is averaging 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Campbell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

