Cameron’s 15 lead Tennessee Tech over Western Illinois 59-54

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Mekhi Cameron’s 15 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Western Illinois 59-54 on Saturday.

Cameron had three steals for the Golden Eagles (7-10, 2-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Dani Pounds scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. Malik Ferguson had 11 points.

Isaiah Griffin led the Leathernecks (4-13, 0-6) in scoring with 16 points. Lucas Lorenzen added 15 points and two steals for Western Illinois. Goanar Biliew had nine points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Leathernecks.

