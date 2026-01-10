Live Radio
Cameron’s 15 lead Tennessee Tech over Western Illinois 59-54

The Associated Press

January 10, 2026, 7:11 PM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Mekhi Cameron’s 15 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Western Illinois 59-54 on Saturday.

Cameron had three steals for the Golden Eagles (7-10, 2-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Dani Pounds scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. Malik Ferguson had 11 points.

Isaiah Griffin led the Leathernecks (4-13, 0-6) in scoring with 16 points. Lucas Lorenzen added 15 points and two steals for Western Illinois. Goanar Biliew had nine points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Leathernecks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

