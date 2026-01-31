Cameron Carr’s double-double helps Baylor beat West Virginia 63-53 to snap 4-game skid

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Cameron Carr finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds and Baylor snapped a four-game losing streak…

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Cameron Carr finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds and Baylor snapped a four-game losing streak with a 63-53 victory over West Virginia on Saturday.

Carr made 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers for the Bears (12-9, 2-7 Big 12 Conference), who won for the second time in their last nine games. The sophomore guard notched his third double-double this season but also had seven of Baylor’s 14 turnovers.

Obi Agbim had 16 points and four assists for Baylor, while Tounde Yessoufou scored 11.

Brenen Lorient had 19 points to lead the Mountaineers (14-8, 5-4).

Baylor jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first 5:15. Treysen Eaglestaff buried back-to-back 3-pointers to give West Virginia its first lead at 20-17 with eight minutes left. Carr’s four-point play gave Baylor a 25-22 lead two minutes later and sparked a 17-8 run for a 38-30 advantage at halftime.

Carr and Dan Skillings Jr. had the first two baskets after the break to push the Bears’ lead to 12. Chance Moore’s rebound basket capped a 14-5 spurt that pulled the Mountaineers within 47-44 with 11:29 to play.

Baylor’s Caden Powell made two free throws for the only points for either team over the next 7:10 until Yessoufou hit a jumper at the end of the shot clock to help the Bears stay in front over the final 4:19.

West Virginia shot 36% overall to Baylor’s 45.5%. The Bears shot 41% from 3-point range (9 for 22), while the Mountaineers hit 5 of 19 (26.3%).

Up next

Baylor: Hosts Colorado on Wednesday.

West Virginia: At Cincinnati on Thursday.

