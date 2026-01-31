Camden scores 26 points, Manyiel Dut unlikely hero in Cal’s 86-85 win over Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — John Camden scored a season-high 26 points and little-used Dhiaukuei Manyiel Dut had a critical…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — John Camden scored a season-high 26 points and little-used Dhiaukuei Manyiel Dut had a critical block and followed that with his only basket of the game to send California to an 86-85 win over Miami on Saturday.

Justin Pippen added 17 points and eight assists. Chris Bell had 16 and Dai Dai Ames 14 for the Golden Bears (16-6, 4-5 ACC).

Malik Reneau scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half, Shelton Henderson added 16, Tre Donaldson 14 and Ernest Udeh Jr. and Dante Allen 12 each for the Hurricanes (17-5, 6-3).

The 7-foot Manyiel Dut had played a total of 26 minutes in seven games this season but was on the floor in crunch time after Cal’s other big men fouled out. He blocked Udeh’s layup and the ball, after a review reversal, went to Cal with 1:12 remaining. Fifteen seconds later he scored the game’s final points on a follow.

Donaldson then had his layup rim out but Nolan Dorsey missed two free throws to give the Hurricanes a final chance. Henderson took the ball to the hoop but missed as time expired.

The teams combined for 65 free throws separated by only one attempt. Miami shot 57% while Cal shot 49%, though it made 10 of 23 3-pointers.

The Hurricanes had the game’s largest lead of 11 with under nine minutes left.

The Hurricanes trailed 45-44 after a 9-2 run to end the half, capped by Allen’s 3-pointer.

Miami’s Tru Washington, who started 19 games and is averaging almost 12 points per game, was out for personal reasons.

Up next

Cal is home against Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

Miami is at Boston College next Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.