Callaghan and Wright State host Youngstown State

Youngstown State Penguins (9-9, 2-5 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (11-7, 6-1 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces Youngstown State after Solomon Callaghan scored 27 points in Wright State’s 94-84 victory against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Raiders are 6-2 in home games. Wright State scores 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Penguins are 2-5 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State is 5-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Wright State makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Youngstown State has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Youngstown State scores 9.2 more points per game (79.7) than Wright State allows to opponents (70.5).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Imariagbe is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Raiders. Callaghan is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cris Carroll is shooting 50.7% and averaging 17.2 points for the Penguins. Rich Rolf is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Penguins: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

