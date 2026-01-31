Cal State Northridge defeats UC San Diego 81-64

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Mahmoud Fofana had 22 points and 10 rebounds in Cal State Northridge’s 81-64 victory against UC…

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Mahmoud Fofana had 22 points and 10 rebounds in Cal State Northridge’s 81-64 victory against UC San Diego on Saturday night.

Larry Hughes Jr. and Jai Chisolm added 11 points apiece for the Matadors (13-10, 6-5 Big West Conference). Josiah Davis scored 10 points to go with 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Hudson Mayes led the Tritons (15-8, 5-6) with 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. UCSD also got 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Leo Beath. Alex Chaikin finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

