Cal Poly hosts Wickstrom and UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-14, 4-6 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-17, 1-9 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on Cal Poly after Hannah Wickstrom scored 28 points in UC Riverside’s 75-72 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Mustangs are 3-6 in home games. Cal Poly is 3-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Highlanders are 4-6 in Big West play. UC Riverside is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cal Poly is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 40.4% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 62.7 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 73.5 Cal Poly allows to opponents.

The Mustangs and Highlanders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanessa McManus is averaging 19.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Mustangs. Charish Thompson is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

Wickstrom is averaging 22.6 points, seven rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 53.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

