Cal Poly hosts CSU Northridge after Thompson’s 20-point showing

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-8, 1-3 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-11, 1-3 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday,…

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-8, 1-3 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-11, 1-3 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts CSU Northridge after Charish Thompson scored 20 points in Cal Poly’s 63-49 victory over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Mustangs have gone 3-3 in home games. Cal Poly is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Matadors are 1-3 in Big West play. CSU Northridge is eighth in the Big West allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

Cal Poly is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 39.4% CSU Northridge allows to opponents. CSU Northridge averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Cal Poly gives up.

The Mustangs and Matadors match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanessa McManus is scoring 19.0 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Mustangs. Thompson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Rita Nazario is scoring 12.2 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Matadors. Saray White is averaging 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 53.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Matadors: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.