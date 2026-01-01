Cal Poly faces UCSD following Mousa’s 33-point outing

UCSD Tritons (11-2, 1-0 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-9, 1-1 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10…

UCSD Tritons (11-2, 1-0 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-9, 1-1 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -8.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays UCSD after Hamad Mousa scored 33 points in Cal Poly’s 83-80 overtime loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Mustangs have gone 2-3 at home. Cal Poly has a 4-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Tritons are 1-0 in conference play. UCSD is fifth in the Big West with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tom Beattie averaging 4.5.

Cal Poly is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.3% UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD has shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mousa is scoring 20.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Mustangs. Peter Bandelj is averaging 16.9 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Leo Beath is averaging 17.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Tritons. Aidan Burke is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 84.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.6 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

