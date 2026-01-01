Cal hosts Notre Dame after Bell’s 20-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-4, 1-0 ACC) at California Golden Bears (12-2, 0-1 ACC) Berkeley, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on Notre Dame after Chris Bell scored 20 points in Cal’s 90-70 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Golden Bears have gone 11-1 in home games. Cal is 9-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Fighting Irish are 1-0 in ACC play. Notre Dame is fifth in the ACC giving up 66.4 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Cal makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Notre Dame has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

The Golden Bears and Fighting Irish face off Friday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dai Dai Ames is shooting 48.9% and averaging 17.2 points for the Golden Bears. John Camden is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Markus Burton is scoring 18.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Fighting Irish. Jalen Haralson is averaging 15.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

