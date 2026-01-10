Cal faces Wake Forest, looks to stop 3-game skid

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-5, 2-3 ACC) at California Golden Bears (9-8, 0-4 ACC) Berkeley, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Cal enters the matchup with Wake Forest as losers of three games in a row.

The Golden Bears have gone 8-1 at home. Cal scores 68.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Demon Deacons are 2-3 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest averages 66.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Cal makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (34.4%). Wake Forest averages 66.2 points per game, 4.4 more than the 61.8 Cal allows to opponents.

The Golden Bears and Demon Deacons meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale is shooting 35.2% and averaging 13.2 points for the Golden Bears. Sakima Walker is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Oliver is shooting 62.1% and averaging 13.6 points for the Demon Deacons. Mary Carter is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 61.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

