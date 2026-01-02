Cal Baptist visits Tarleton State following Johnson’s 36-point outing

Cal Baptist Lancers (10-5, 0-2 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-5, 1-1 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (10-5, 0-2 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-5, 1-1 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on Cal Baptist after Dior Johnson scored 36 points in Tarleton State’s 91-85 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Texans have gone 7-1 at home. Tarleton State scores 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Lancers are 0-2 in conference games. Cal Baptist is third in the WAC giving up 70.3 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Tarleton State makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Cal Baptist averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Tarleton State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Texans. Camron McDowell is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 20.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 13.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

