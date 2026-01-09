Cal Baptist visits Southern Utah after Uhrich’s 20-point performance

Cal Baptist Lancers (10-7, 4-0 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-4, 3-0 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Cal Baptist Lancers (10-7, 4-0 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-4, 3-0 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays Cal Baptist after Ava Uhrich scored 20 points in Southern Utah’s 76-68 victory against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Thunderbirds are 6-0 in home games. Southern Utah ranks second in the WAC with 14.9 assists per game led by Sierra Chambers averaging 3.1.

The Lancers are 4-0 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern Utah makes 41.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). Cal Baptist averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Southern Utah allows.

The Thunderbirds and Lancers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devyn Kiernan averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Chambers is averaging 16.3 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Lauren Olsen is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 15 points and 1.6 steals. Khloe Lemon is shooting 42.9% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.