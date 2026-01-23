Cal Baptist takes road win streak into matchup with Utah Valley

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-8, 6-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-9, 2-5 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-8, 6-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-9, 2-5 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Lancers take on Utah Valley.

The Wolverines have gone 6-3 at home. Utah Valley ranks fifth in the WAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Halle Nelson averaging 2.1.

The Lancers are 6-1 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist ranks seventh in the WAC shooting 28.3% from 3-point range.

Utah Valley’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Utah Valley gives up.

The Wolverines and Lancers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amanda Barcello is scoring 13.6 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Wolverines. Cambree Blackham is averaging eight points, 4.6 assists and three steals over the last 10 games.

Lauren Olsen is averaging 15.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Lancers. Emma Johansson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 25.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 17.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

