Cal Baptist takes on Southern Utah following Daniels’ 20-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-12, 0-3 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (11-6, 1-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -14.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts Southern Utah after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 84-72 victory against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Lancers have gone 7-0 in home games. Cal Baptist averages 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Thunderbirds are 0-3 in WAC play. Southern Utah gives up 81.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

Cal Baptist is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 47.7% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is averaging 20.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dylan Jones averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Elijah Duval is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

