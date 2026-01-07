Cal Baptist hosts Utah Tech following Daniels’ 25-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-7, 2-0 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-6, 0-3 WAC) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-7, 2-0 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-6, 0-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays Utah Tech after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 25 points in Cal Baptist’s 81-76 overtime loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Lancers have gone 6-0 at home. Cal Baptist leads the WAC in rebounding, averaging 36.0 boards. Thomas Ndong paces the Lancers with 7.3 rebounds.

The Trailblazers are 2-0 in conference games. Utah Tech is second in the WAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Jusaun Holt averaging 2.8.

Cal Baptist scores 73.3 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 72.8 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech scores 7.7 more points per game (78.6) than Cal Baptist gives up to opponents (70.9).

The Lancers and Trailblazers match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is scoring 20.9 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 13.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games.

Chance Trujillo is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 10.9 points. Ethan Potter is averaging 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Trailblazers: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.