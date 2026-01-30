Cal Baptist hosts UT Arlington following Threatt’s 27-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-12, 2-6 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (13-8, 7-1 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-12, 2-6 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (13-8, 7-1 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington visits Cal Baptist after Nya Threatt scored 27 points in UT Arlington’s 77-68 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Lancers have gone 7-3 at home. Cal Baptist is fifth in the WAC in team defense, allowing 66.2 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

The Mavericks are 2-6 in conference matchups. UT Arlington allows 64.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

Cal Baptist averages 71.3 points, 6.5 more per game than the 64.8 UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Cal Baptist allows.

The Lancers and Mavericks match up Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filipa Barros is averaging eight points, 9.5 rebounds, five assists and 2.6 steals for the Lancers. Lauren Olsen is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Threatt is averaging 10.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Kira Reynolds is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 58.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.