Cal Baptist faces Utah Tech following Olsen’s 20-point performance

Cal Baptist Lancers (9-7, 3-0 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-7, 0-2 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Cal Baptist Lancers (9-7, 3-0 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-7, 0-2 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays Utah Tech after Lauren Olsen scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 80-68 win over the Tarleton State Texans.

The Trailblazers have gone 5-4 in home games. Utah Tech is fifth in the WAC scoring 64.5 points while shooting 37.3% from the field.

The Lancers are 3-0 in conference matchups. Cal Baptist is fourth in the WAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Filipa Barros averaging 2.6.

Utah Tech averages 64.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 65.0 Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 70.6 points per game, 1.3 more than the 69.3 Utah Tech gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chardonnay Hartley is averaging 8.3 points and 4.8 assists for the Trailblazers. Kaylee Borden is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Olsen is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Lancers. Khloe Lemon is averaging 11.1 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

