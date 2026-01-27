BYU visits Oklahoma State after Gibb’s 28-point game

BYU Cougars (15-5, 4-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

BYU Cougars (15-5, 4-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (16-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU visits Oklahoma State after Delaney Gibb scored 28 points in BYU’s 91-77 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Cowgirls are 11-1 on their home court. Oklahoma State averages 86.8 points while outscoring opponents by 24.5 points per game.

The Cougars are 4-4 in Big 12 play. BYU averages 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

Oklahoma State averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 5.4 per game BYU allows. BYU averages 10.4 more points per game (72.7) than Oklahoma State allows (62.3).

The Cowgirls and Cougars square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray is averaging 14.7 points for the Cowgirls. Haleigh Timmer is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olivia Hamlin is averaging 12.4 points and 2.1 steals for the Cougars. Sydney Benally is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

