BYU hosts Arizona State after Brackens’ 31-point performance

Arizona State Sun Devils (15-0, 2-0 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Arizona State Sun Devils (15-0, 2-0 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (12-2, 1-1 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits BYU after McKinna Brackens scored 31 points in Arizona State’s 69-68 win over the Utah Utes.

The Cougars are 7-1 on their home court. BYU is second in the Big 12 in rebounding with 37.9 rebounds. Lara Rohkohl paces the Cougars with 7.0 boards.

The Sun Devils are 2-0 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 11-0 when winning the turnover battle.

BYU’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State scores 12.5 more points per game (70.1) than BYU allows to opponents (57.6).

The Cougars and Sun Devils square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Hamlin is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cougars. Marya Hudgins is averaging 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games.

Last-Tear Poa is averaging 5.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Sun Devils. Gabby Elliott is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Sun Devils: 10-0, averaging 69.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

