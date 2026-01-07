Byrd’s 14 points help San Diego State defeat Nevada 73-68

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Miles Byrd had 14 points in San Diego State’s 73-68 victory over Nevada on Tuesday night.…

Byrd added five assists for the Aztecs (10-4, 4-0 Mountain West Conference). BJ Davis added 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Miles Heide shot 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Wolf Pack (11-4, 3-1) were led by Elijah Price, who finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Tayshawn Comer added 16 points for Nevada. Chuck Bailey III also had 13 points. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Wolf Pack.

Taj DeGourville scored eight points in the first half and San Diego State went into the break trailing 36-34. Byrd put up 10 points in a second half that featured nine lead changes and five ties.

