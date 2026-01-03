Byers’ 26 help Miami (OH) defeat Akron 76-73

Brant Byers’ 26 points helped Miami (OH) defeat Akron 76-73 on Saturday. Byers shot 6 for 10 (3 for 7…

Brant Byers’ 26 points helped Miami (OH) defeat Akron 76-73 on Saturday.

Byers shot 6 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the RedHawks (15-0, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). Eian Elmer scored 19 points while going 5-for-10 from the floor, with eight rebounds. Antwone Woolfolk had 11 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. The RedHawks picked up their 15th straight victory.

The Zips (10-4, 1-1) were led by Tavari Johnson, who recorded 22 points, four assists and three steals. Amani Lyles added 16 points and nine rebounds for Akron. Shammah Scott had 15 points and two steals.

Byers scored nine points in the first half, and Miami (OH) went into halftime trailing 36-33. Byers’ 17-point second half helped Miami (OH) close out the three-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

