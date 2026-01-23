Buwalda leads Milwaukee against Oakland after 21-point performance

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-13, 3-6 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-14, 3-7 Horizon) Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-13, 3-6 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-14, 3-7 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces Oakland after Jorey Buwalda scored 21 points in Milwaukee’s 76-68 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Panthers have gone 4-6 in home games. Milwaukee is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Grizzlies are 3-6 against conference opponents. Oakland has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Milwaukee averages 60.5 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 71.9 Oakland allows. Oakland has shot at a 38.9% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 39.2% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Fitzgibbon averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 5.8 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Grace Lomen is shooting 40.6% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Makenzie Luehring is scoring 10.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Angie Smith is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

