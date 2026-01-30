Butler plays conference rival Georgetown

Georgetown Hoyas (11-10, 3-7 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (13-8, 4-6 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgetown Hoyas (11-10, 3-7 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (13-8, 4-6 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Ajayi and Butler host KJ Lewis and Georgetown in Big East action Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 9-3 on their home court. Butler is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hoyas are 3-7 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Butler averages 82.9 points, 9.6 more per game than the 73.3 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 44.5% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Hoyas square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajayi is averaging 16.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Finley Bizjack is averaging 16.6 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games.

Lewis is averaging 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals for the Hoyas. Malik Mack is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

