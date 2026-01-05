Butler hosts St. John’s following Ejiofor’s 33-point showing

St. John’s Red Storm (9-5, 2-1 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (10-5, 1-3 Big East) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

St. John’s Red Storm (9-5, 2-1 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (10-5, 1-3 Big East)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s plays Butler after Zuby Ejiofor scored 33 points in St. John’s 77-71 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 in home games. Butler ranks seventh in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.9 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Red Storm are 2-1 in Big East play. St. John’s is sixth in the Big East allowing 72.9 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

Butler averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.5 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Ajayi is averaging 16.3 points and 12.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Finley Bizjack is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ejiofor is averaging 15.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Red Storm. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

