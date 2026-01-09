Butler faces St. John’s on 3-game road slide

Butler Bulldogs (7-9, 1-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (13-4, 3-3 Big East) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Butler Bulldogs (7-9, 1-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (13-4, 3-3 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler visits St. John’s looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Red Storm have gone 7-1 at home. St. John’s ranks sixth in the Big East with 15.1 assists per game led by Shaulana Wagner averaging 5.2.

The Bulldogs are 1-5 in conference play. Butler is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

St. John’s scores 66.3 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 66.4 Butler allows. Butler averages 64.9 points per game, 3.3 more than the 61.6 St. John’s allows.

The Red Storm and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janeya Grant averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Brooke Moore is shooting 56.4% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Lily Zeinstra is scoring 9.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bulldogs. Caroline Dotsey is averaging 10.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 64.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.