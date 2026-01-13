Butler faces Providence, looks to end 4-game skid

Providence Friars (9-9, 2-5 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (7-10, 1-6 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Providence Friars (9-9, 2-5 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (7-10, 1-6 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler comes into the matchup against Providence after losing four straight games.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-4 in home games. Butler allows 65.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The Friars are 2-5 against Big East opponents. Providence is eighth in the Big East with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Teneisia Brown averaging 4.8.

Butler makes 41.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Providence’s 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Butler has allowed to its opponents (41.6%).

The Bulldogs and Friars square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Zeinstra is averaging 9.1 points for the Bulldogs. Caroline Dotsey is averaging 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Payton Dunbar averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Sabou Gueye is shooting 41.7% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Friars: 3-7, averaging 56.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.