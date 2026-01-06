Butler and Georgetown square off in conference matchup

Georgetown Hoyas (8-6, 1-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (7-8, 1-4 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgetown Hoyas (8-6, 1-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (7-8, 1-4 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Khia Miller and Georgetown visit Saniya Jackson and Butler in Big East action Wednesday.

The Bulldogs are 6-3 in home games. Butler is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

The Hoyas are 1-4 against Big East opponents. Georgetown leads the Big East with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Cristen Carter averaging 2.5.

Butler averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Georgetown allows. Georgetown averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Butler allows.

The Bulldogs and Hoyas face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caroline Dotsey is averaging 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Anna Wypych is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Miller is averaging 11.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Hoyas. Laila Jewett is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

