Burton scores 21, Rider knocks off Iona 72-68

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Aasim Burton scored 21 points as Rider beat Iona 72-68 on Wednesday night to snap a 12-game skid.

Burton shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Broncs (2-14, 1-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Zion Cruz went 7 of 11 from the field to add 16 points. Shemani Fuller had 13 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line.

The Gaels (12-7, 4-4) were led by Toby Harris, who recorded 15 points and six rebounds. Iona also got 14 points, nine assists and two steals from CJ Anthony. Lamin Sabally also recorded 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

