Burks and Texas State host Appalachian State

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-9, 1-6 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-10, 3-4 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts Appalachian State after Saniya Burks scored 27 points in Texas State’s 67-63 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Bobcats have gone 5-5 in home games. Texas State is 1-8 against opponents over .500.

The Mountaineers have gone 1-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State averages 64.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Texas State’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

The Bobcats and Mountaineers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KP Parr is averaging 3.7 points for the Bobcats. Kyra Anderson is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden McBride is scoring 11.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Mountaineers. Emma Smith is averaging 9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

