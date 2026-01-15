Burch scores 24 as Wright State earns 93-83 victory against Youngstown State

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — TJ Burch scored 24 points as Wright State beat Youngstown State 93-83 on Thursday. Burch added…

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — TJ Burch scored 24 points as Wright State beat Youngstown State 93-83 on Thursday.

Burch added five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals for the Raiders (12-7, 7-1 Horizon League) while shooting 9 of 14 and making all six of his free throws. Kellen Pickett added 18 points while going 6 of 12 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to go with nine rebounds. Dominic Pangonis shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 17 points. Solomon Callaghan added 15 points. It was the seventh win in a row for the Raiders.

Bryson Dawkins led the way for the Penguins (9-10, 2-6) with 19 points. Vladimer Salaridze added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Youngstown State. Jaiden Haynes had 11 points.

The Penguins held a 43-42 lead at halftime, closing on a 10-5 run. Callaghan’s 3-pointer with 16:48 remaining gave the Raiders a lead they never relinquished, as they went on a 12-4 run.

Both teams will face Cleveland State next, with the Penguins facing them on the road Saturday, and the Raiders hosting them Wednesday.

