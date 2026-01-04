Burch leads Bradley against Murray State after 25-point showing

Bradley Braves (10-5, 3-1 MVC) at Murray State Racers (12-3, 4-0 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Bradley Braves (10-5, 3-1 MVC) at Murray State Racers (12-3, 4-0 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -5.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley visits Murray State after Demarion Burch scored 25 points in Bradley’s 88-78 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Racers have gone 7-0 at home. Murray State is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Braves have gone 3-1 against MVC opponents. Bradley ranks ninth in the MVC with 13.2 assists per game led by Jaquan Johnson averaging 3.5.

Murray State averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 78.3 points per game, 0.1 more than the 78.2 Murray State allows to opponents.

The Racers and Braves match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Miller averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc. Javon Jackson is shooting 41.7% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 18.1 points, 3.5 assists and 3.4 steals for the Braves. Montana Wheeler is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

