Buragas leads Le Moyne against Wagner after 23-point showing

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-14, 3-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (7-10, 3-3 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-14, 3-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (7-10, 3-3 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne visits Wagner after Ashley Buragas scored 23 points in Le Moyne’s 61-55 loss to the Chicago State Cougars.

The Seahawks are 5-3 in home games. Wagner is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Dolphins are 3-3 in NEC play. Le Moyne is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wagner is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Wagner gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor is averaging 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Seahawks. Irene Fernandez de Caleya is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Buragas is averaging 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 56.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 60.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.